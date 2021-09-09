New Series

CAMPSIDE MEDIA and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT have debuted a new true crime podcast, "WITNESSED," with an eight-episode first season about a drug bust on the TEXAS-MEXICO border. "WITNESSED: BORDERLANDS" is hosted by ROB D'AMICO and reports on a case from the early days of the "War On Drugs" in the 1970s that involved a small-town sheriff and a "local bad boy" who jumped into the drug trade.

“‘WITNESSED: BORDERLANDS’ is a timely series that offers a deep, fascinating, and action-packed look into the history of the War on Drugs, Mexican cartels, and a desolate region full of nonconformists,” said D’AMICO. “Listeners will have the opportunity to truly experience these border communities through the larger-than-life characters covered in the podcast.”

