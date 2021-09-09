-
Matt Fogarty Inks KVOX (Froggy 99.9)/Fargo For Voice Services
September 9, 2021
MATT FOGARTY has added another station to his voiceover and imaging roster with the inking of MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOX-F (FROGGY 99.9)/FARGO, ND.
FOGARTY is represented by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY's LISA MARBER-RICH at lisa@atlastalent.com and RICKY MEYER at ricky@atlastalent.com and (212) 730-4500 and managed by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at hoss@hossmgmt.com and (646) 300-0037.