MATT FOGARTY has added another station to his voiceover and imaging roster with the inking of MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOX-F (FROGGY 99.9)/FARGO, ND.

FOGARTY is represented by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY's LISA MARBER-RICH at lisa@atlastalent.com and RICKY MEYER at ricky@atlastalent.com and (212) 730-4500 and managed by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at hoss@hossmgmt.com and (646) 300-0037.

