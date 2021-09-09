Charlamagne Tha God

iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK and iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK and PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated host CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD are working with MENTAL WEALTH ALLIANCE in presenting MENTAL WEALTH EXPO.

The OCTOBER 10th event at MARRIOTT MARQUIS in NEW YORK CITY is free and open to the public. There will be experts on all things mental health featuring curated panels and breakout rooms hosted by mental health professionals and field experts.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD commented, "People are always telling folks to do the work. Well, what does that look like? Where do you start? The MENTAL WEALTH EXPO will be the beginning of that process for so many. On 10-10 we will introduce folks to people and resources that will start them on their healing journey. Invest in your mental wealth!"

Get more information on the MENTAL WEALTH EXPO here.

