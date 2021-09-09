Brian Pollina

National radio network G NETWORKS adds BRIAN POLLINA as a Dir./Network Sales.

G NETWORKS CRO RICH BAUM states, “We are thrilled to bring someone of BRIAN’s talent on board to the G NETWORKS team as we find new ways to dynamically reach audiences through our full-service portfolio of networks and syndicated shows. We are aware of the importance of creating engaging and compelling stories for our clients across various platforms, and BRIAN will be an integral part of that expansion as we strengthen and grow.”

POLLINA added, “I’m thrilled to be joining G NETWORKS, a company that is growing in all facets and doing so by finding the very best people to partner with. To get to come work with RICH BAUM, and with the impressive team they’ve assembled here, is very exciting. I look forward to the impact we’ll be making together in the Network Audio space.”

