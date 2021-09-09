-
Jason Murphy Named PD At WHTF (Hot 104.9)/Tallahassee
ADAMS RADIO Top 40 WHTF (HOT 104.9)/TALLAHASSEE has hired JASON MURPHY as PD/afternoons. An INDIANA native, MURPHY was last at AD-VENTURE MEDIA Classic Hits WQRK/BLOOMINGTON, IN.
MURPHY commented, "Being invited into listener lives is the greatest honor in radio. I am excited about this opportunity with a great company that believes in local radio."
ADAMS RADIO Pres. & CEO RON STONE commented, "MURPHY brings an energy to WHTF that has been missing for too long. We are excited to have him on our team and leading HOT into a very successful future."
MURPHY hits the ground running on SEPTEMBER 15th.