ADAMS RADIO Top 40 WHTF (HOT 104.9)/TALLAHASSEE has hired JASON MURPHY as PD/afternoons. An INDIANA native, MURPHY was last at AD-VENTURE MEDIA Classic Hits WQRK/BLOOMINGTON, IN.

MURPHY commented, "Being invited into listener lives is the greatest honor in radio. I am excited about this opportunity with a great company that believes in local radio."

ADAMS RADIO Pres. & CEO RON STONE commented, "MURPHY brings an energy to WHTF that has been missing for too long. We are excited to have him on our team and leading HOT into a very successful future."

MURPHY hits the ground running on SEPTEMBER 15th.

