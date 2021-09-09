Tim Dadson

SOUNDEXCHANGEhas promoted TIM DADSON to General Counsel. In this role, DADSON will oversee the comprehensive legal functions of the organization, including regulatory issues, enforcement programs, rate proceedings, corporate governance, compliance, and beyond. He will also serve as the chief legal advisor to SOUNDEXCHANGE and will form part of the executive team reporting to Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE.

“It is an exciting time at SOUNDEXCHANGE as we innovate technology solutions, grow our suite of fintech services, and expand our data capabilities to empower creators everywhere,” said HUPPE. “TIM is an exceptional leader with more than two decades of experience that will help support our transformation by leading the legal team at this critical juncture. I look forward to working more closely with him as we continue to improve how the industry enables the creative community.”

“I am thrilled to continue my journey at SOUNDEXCHANGE during this exciting period of transformation at the organization,” said DADSON. “The importance of music in our lives is clearer today than ever before, and I am looking forward to building a tech-first future of music that empowers creators and values the incredible contributions they make to the world.”

