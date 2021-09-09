Joe Bullard Wine On The River

iHEARTMEDIA/MOBILE will host the fourth annual "JOE BULLARD Wine on the River" event on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16th from 4–7p at COOPER RIVERSIDE PARK.

Country WKSJ, AC WMXC, Urban WRGV, Rock WRKH, Rock WTKX, News/Talk WNTM-A and Sports WBUV are promoting and sending personalities to the event.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the JUNIOR LEAGUE OF MOBILE, an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

