Special 9/11 Coverage

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK will air a two-part special commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

First, the FRIDAY (9/10) edition of "LEN BERMAN AND MICHAEL RIEDEL IN THE MORNING" will mark the anniversary with special guests and listener phone calls. On SATURDAY (9/11) 6-10a (ET), News Dir. JOE BARTLETT will anchor coverage of the memorial ceremonies, with the WOR news team that covered the day 20 years ago on hand, including ED WALSH, GEORGE MEADE, MARA RUBIN, and NATALIE VACCA.

“These two special programs are being quarterbacked by JOE BARTLETT and NATALIE VACCA, two long term members of the WOR Programming team who were both working on our morning show on 9/11/01,” said PD TOM CUDDY. “Preparing for these broadcasts has been emotional and heartbreaking for our entire staff.”

