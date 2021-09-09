Tony Gray

M & M COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT Non-Commercial WNOZ (SMOOTH JAZZ 95.3)/NEW ORLEANS is still recovering from the recent damage caused by HURRICANE IDA.

GRAY COMMUNICATIONS Consultant & WNOZ Pres./GM TONY GRAY told ALL ACCESS, "We had no power like the rest of the city and were off the air on the day HURRICANE IDA struck (8/29). We came back on at half power last MONDAY (8/30). We were lucky. There was water damage in our building, but our equipment did not get wet.

"However, the coaxial cable that connects the transmitter to the antenna was damaged by the high winds and water and had to be replaced. We just got the part needed delivered and expect to be back up to full power as soon as it's in place. It's still very very bad down here, too many people are still without power."

