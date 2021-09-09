Schedule Released

The PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL, set for SEPTEMBER 25th and 26th in FRANKLIN, TN, released its performance schedule. The two-day celebration of art, culture, and diverse music will welcome more than 50 acts.

They include headliners DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, THE BLACK KEYS, MAREN MORRIS, and CAGE THE ELEPHANT, with additional performances from KHRUANGBIN, BLACK PUMAS, AMOS LEE, TANYA TUCKER, HOUNDMOUTH, JAMESTOWN REVIVAL, TANK AND THE BANGAS, VALERIE JUNE, JD McPHERSON, BETTER THAN EZRA, LOW CUT CONNIE, ROBERT FINLEY, KATIE PRUITT, MORGAN WADE, LARRY FLEET, HARLEM GOSPEL TRAVELERS, HAILEY WHITTERS and many more.

Attendees can download the festival’s app beginning SEPTEMBER 20th to create their own personalized schedule from the event's five stages – Midnight Sun Stage, Gold Record Road Stage, Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage, Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage, and Americana Music Triangle Experience.

General admission tickets and VIP passes are available at PilgrimageFestival.com.

