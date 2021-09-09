Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

He's been saying things like this for months, but for some reason HOWARD STERN's comments ripping anti-vaxxers on his SIRIUSXM show TUESDAY have garnered significant coverage from news sites this week.

"When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” STERN said of the anti-vaxxers. “F-ck them, f-ck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.” He criticized radio hosts who ranted against vaccination and then died of COVID-19, saying, "day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words were like 'I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it,' adding that "Mr. Anti-Vax" MARC BERNIER of WNDB-A/DAYTONA BEACH is "dead. He no longer walks."

The comments became news on sites like the NEW YORK POST and DAILY MAIL after getting some attention on social media.

