Debuts Today

A new podcast from THREE UNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT chronicles the rise and fall of a wealthy family. "THE JUST ENOUGH FAMILY," hosted by NEW YORKER writer ARIEL LEVY, tells the story of the STEINBERG family, headed by corporate raider SAUL STEINBERG, through the eyes of fashion designer LIZ LANGE and other members of the family, who thought of themselves as "the Jewish KENNEDYS." The first two of eight episodes are available now, with the rest to be posted THURSDAYS.

“From the first time I heard LIZ’s story I was mesmerized,” said LEVY, “and I know listeners will be, too. It’s a very American tale of ambition and a family’s glittering rise to the pinnacle of wealth and society, but it’s also a deeply intimate look at what it means to be a daughter, parent, or sibling— and an exploration of how much is enough.”

"When I was a child, I made up a story about living with the Just Enough Family: they could always get the next meal, they slept in one big bed, they weren't hurting, but they had just enough...whereas we had way too much," said LANGE, CEO and head designer of FIGUE and founder of LIZ LANGE MATERNITY. "I grew up around crazy wealth -- private planes, private helicopters, Park Avenue, multiple weekend/summer homes, you name it. This podcast is about what that was like, how all that money brought us together and -- when it disappeared -- tore us apart, and the way we all put ourselves back together again."

« see more Net News