Winner Chosen

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO and FIRST MIDWEST BANK have chosen AMANI COFFEE as the winner of a $50,000 advertising campaign on the station in their "Giving Small Business a Big Future" contest for 2021.

“Small businesses have played an important role in revitalizing our communities post-pandemic,” said FIRST MIDWEST BANK Chief Marketing and Communications Officer JIM STADLER. “We are proud to recognize AMANI COFFEE and applaud other inspiring small business owners who are making a difference every day not only in the economy, but in their respective communities.”

"We believe AMANI is the perfect everyday coffee and we are grateful to FIRST MIDWEST BANK and ESPN 1000 for the opportunity to share our coffee, our story, and our mission,” said AMANI CEO JAMES PARRELLY. “The number of people we can help through the growth of our business is now exponentially greater thanks to this opportunity."

“We’re excited to offer AMANI COFFEE the chance to connect with the passionate CHICAGO area sports fans,” said ESPN 1000 Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS. “ESPN CHICAGO and FIRST MIDWEST BANK are proud to support a local business, especially one who gives back to others in such a meaningful way. We’re looking forward to meeting with AMANI COFFEE and helping them continue to do great things in our community.”

