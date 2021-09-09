Mattea (Photo: Brian Blauser)

Country artist KATHY MATTEA, will take over as the new host for NPR MUSIC and WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING's live performance radio show, "Mountain Stage." The WEST VIRGINA native has performed on the show numerous times, as well as appearing as a guest host. MATTEA takes the reins from co-founder LARRY GROCE, who hosted the show for 37 years. GROCE will remain in the program as an artistic director and host on occasion.

A new season of the show kicks off this week with performances from ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, SHEMEKIA COPLAND, A.J. CROCE, ONA and poet MARC HARSHMAN.

"KATHY's been coming on the show for more than 30 years now," said GROCE, "and in all that time and with all her success, she really hasn't changed who she is at her core. She embodies the best of WEST VIRGINIA the same way 'Mountain Stage' does, and that's how we knew she'd be the perfect person for this job."

"There's something quintessentially WEST VIRGINIA about 'Mountain Stage,'" said MATTEA. "Beyond the world-class performances, beyond the collaborative atmosphere, beyond how much fun it is, I think the show offers a really important insight into the people and the culture that make WEST VIRGINIA so special, and I'm always thrilled to help share that with the world."

