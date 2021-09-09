Donley (Photo: Sony Music Publishing)

NASHVILLE-based RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP, in partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, has signed Country songwriter NICK DONLEY to a worldwide publishing agreement. DONLEY has quickly made a name for himself in NASHVILLE, writing songs including "Sittin’ Pretty” by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, “Unapologetically Country” and “4x4” by HARDY, and “That Ain’t Me No More” by MATT STELL.

"RELATIVE MUSIC is a small family with a big vision, and I'm grateful to call it my songwriting home," said DONLEY. "I couldn't be more excited to work with this driven, creative, tight-knit group of people."

RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP founder DENNIS MATKOSKY added, “We've been wanting to work with NICK for quite a while now, and I am so excited it finally happened. NICK is a perfect fit for RELATIVE. He brings great ideas and a work ethic that won't quit, and he is a great hang. We have an amazing team between RELATIVE and our SONY family, and we can't wait to get to work.”

RELATIVE MUSIC PARTNER HARDY said, “I'm so excited to start working with NICK DONLEY. I've heard and have been a fan of his songs for a long time and I'm happy that he is finally a part of this team. NICK is a hardworking, positive guy with a ‘go get it’ attitude, which is exactly what we need here at RELATIVE. NICK is also one of the first people I ever met in this town, and after 11 years, I'm proud to see such a full circle moment come together.”

