Jones and Panay

The keynote speakers for the 2021 MONDO.NYC Music & Tech Law Symposium will be the newly-appointed RECORDING ACADEMY® Co-Presidents VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES and PANOS A. PANAY. The pair will be interviewed by COVINGTON & BURLING LLP Partner/Co-Chair/Music Industry Practice lawyer ADRIAN PERRY, at Covington & Burling LLP. On FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th, 1p (ET). The symposium is presented in conjunction with MICHELMAN & ROBINSON, LLP and COVINGTON, and sponsors include MANATT, RTHAP @ HARVARD LAW SCHOOL, TIDAL and ANGIELAW.

“We are so proud to welcome VALEISHA and PANOS as this year’s CLE Symposium keynote speakers with ADRIAN PERRY – what an extraordinary opportunity for all our attendees to hear from them,” said MONDO.NYC Managing Dir./Exec. Producer JOANNE ABBOT GREEN. “Our participants will be treated to an insightful conversation discussing diversity, the future of the RECORDING ACADEMY, and more.”

“We are thrilled to take the MONDO.NYC stage as we continue to build a strong community and work towards a shared vision across our industry," said VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES. “What a fitting setting for PANOS and I to discuss the increasing complexity and global nature of today's music business as we continue to usher in a new era at the RECORDING ACADEMY, and address the ways that we can better serve our members, as well as the industry at large.”

“Coming to MONDO.NYC and speaking at the CLE Symposium is an important moment for the Academy and also for Valeisha and I in our new roles,” said PANOS A. PANAY. “We are committed to modernizing the ACADEMY in ways that ensure our industry is as diverse, inclusive and forward thinking as possible. There is no better audience with which to engage for these kinds of conversations.”

More information at https://www.mondo.nyc/

