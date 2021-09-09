Day One

The IAB FALL PODCAST UPFRONT held the first of two days of presentations THURSDAY (9/9) with an agenda that included major names in the industry like NPR, SXM MEDIA, and WARNERMEDIA, along with several up-and-comers and upfront newcomers.

NPR Announces Jay Williams Interview Podcast

NPR's opening presentation announced the debut of a new weekly interview podcast hosted by ESPN RADIO morning co-host and former DUKE and CHICAGO BULLS player JAY WILLIAMS, launching in DECEMBER and focusing on how successful people grew their empires.

“I’m thrilled to partner with NPR for this new podcast,” said WILLIAMS. “As someone who has had to reinvent himself, I look forward to exploring how the most successful thought leaders also challenge the status quo and win -- and what those winning playbooks look like. Our new show will lean in and share that incredible insight with our listeners.”

"We are so excited to partner with JAY on this podcast," said NPR SVP/Programming and Audience Development ANYA GRUNDMANN. "His life story has so much to say about resilience and overcoming momentous challenges. His passion, enthusiasm and ability to spark meaningful conversations make him an incredible partner for NPR as we deepen our commitment to telling dynamic and diverse stories.”

SXM Media Shows Off New Programmatic Platform

SXM MEDIA's session was scheduled to unveil the company's new programmatic advertising sales platform selling inventory for its STITCHER/EARWOLF, PANDORA, and SIRIUSXM podcast networks and for NBCUNIVERSAL's NBC,NEWS, CNBC, and MSNBC podcasts. The presentation was also scheduled to offer a panel moderated by VP/Ad Innovation CLAIRE FANNING and including PUBLICIS' HAYLEY DIAMOND, DISCOVERY's REGINA SOMMESE, and THE TRADE DESK's ASH GANGWAR.

"The programmatic opportunity has remained nascent for podcast buyers and creators for a few reasons," said FANNING. "Without programmatic activation, a better understanding of the inventory, and advanced targeting levers, it is difficult to build a sophisticated strategy that aligns with advertiser standards. With years of experience, SXM MEDIA is well positioned to lead. We are excited to roll out the offering to brands who are eager to mature their podcast investment -- and to further benefit the growing number of creators who attract engaged listeners to so many genres of content. We are also hard at work continuing to diversify our programmatic offering to extend to all emerging audio channels, such as programmatic transactions of Connected Home advertising inventory, which we expect to be generally available this month."

LAist Studios' New Shows: Wildfires, Latino Activism, K-Pop



SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO's LAist STUDIOS' newest podcast projects include a follow-up to the earthquake series "THE BIG ONE," "THE BIG BURN," about CALIFORNIA's wildfire susceptibility, hosted by JACOB MARGOLIS; a series about the late activist radio host OSCAR GOMEZ hosted by ADOLFO GUZMAN-LOPEZ; "K-POP RISING," a history of the genre hosted by VIVIAN YOON; and "SNOOZE," a podcast about people trying new things, hosted by MEGAN TAN.

BlueWire, WBUR, Realm Present



BLUEWIRE PODCASTS' CEO KEVIN JONES, COO CHANDRESH PATEL, and VP/Business Development MAGGIE LANTER touted the rapid growth of their sports podcast network of over 170 shows and the establishment of studios at the WYNN resort and casino in LAS VEGAS. BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON followed with a presentation recounting the station's success in podcasting with clips from "LAST SEEN," "ANYTHING FOR SELENA," "HERE & NOW," "ENDLESS THREAD," "CIRCLE ROUND," and "ON POINT," and unveiling new podcasts including an expansion of "LAST SEEN" into a true crime anthology looking at more unsolved mysteries, a podcast due in 2022 on the notorious CHARLES STUART murder case and how it highlighted problems in policing, and an as-yet-untitled limited series on "HERE & NOW" on CHINA. 2022 WBUR launches will include "THE GUN SHOW," about the link between government and the nation's "gun addiction," and a choose-your-own-adventure climate change podcast in which the audience will vote on what course the show will take (working title "GREAT JOB EVERYONE").

TRANSUNION SVP/Media & Entertainment Vertical ANDRE SWANSTON was joined by TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO for a discussion of the basics of measurement and research in the audio field, followed by a panel moderated by the IAB's ERIC JOHN on the present and future of podcast advertising sales, with SWANSTON joined by AUDACY's KEN LAGANA and AD RESULTS MEDIA's MARSHALL WILLIAMS, taking turns praising the audio and podcasting media.

Audio fiction genre specialist REALM CEO MOLLY BARTON promoted her company's specialty in her presentation, explaining how her background as a digital editor at PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE led to REALM's concentration in the fast-growing fiction category. She pointed to the company's category scale (multiple projects in the fiction segment), attractive audience demographics and attributes, and fan engagement. Horror director JOHN CARPENTER popped up to promote his upcoming "JOHN CARPENTER PRESENTS" series, starting this FALL with "ROANOKE FALLS," and the debut of the previously-announced "IF I GO MISSING THE WITCHES DID IT" and the new series of "ORPHAN BLACK" (with star TATIANA MASLANY appearing) also got shout-outs.

The rest of the day's agenda:

2:15p (ET): WARNERMEDIA

2:35p: ADONDE MEDIA

2:45p: SXM MEDIA

3:00p: Closing Remarks

« see more Net News