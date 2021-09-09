"Opry Country Christmas" begins 11/28

THE GRAND OLE OPRY has announced the inaugural season of "OPRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" at THE GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE for the upcoming holiday season. The shows will be hosted by OPRY member LARRY GATLIN, and are set to take place SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28th, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5th, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8th and SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12th. All of the shows will air on RYMAN HOSPITALITY WSM-A/NASHVILLE and WSM digital platforms, as well as all OPRY digital platforms.

Each show will feature performances of exclusively Country Christmas music favorites from OPRY members LARRY GATLIN & THE GATLIN BROTHERS, RIDERS IN THE SKY plus MANDY BARNETT and CHARLIE McCOY. Special guests are scheduled to appear during the shows, including LORRIE MORGAN on DECEMBER 5th, JOSH TURNER on DECEMBER 8th and TRACE ADKINS on DECEMBER 12th.

Tickets for "OPRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" are available for purchase here. For more information, visit OPRY.com.

« see more Net News