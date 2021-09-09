August 21

As the last vestiges of summer melt slowly into the puddles of autumn, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the wizards of the weeklies from XTRENDS – bring you another chapter in the never-ending story of radio ratings. The AUGUST survey is our current topic, and it ran from 7/22 through 8/18. There were no notable holidays to mess up the weekends. Besides the resurgence of the Delta variant, vacations, and back-to-school shopping, it was just another month. Here’s what happened:

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Do The Tighten Up

For those of a certain age, that would refer to a certain band from this market … but we digress …. Usually, iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) runs away with the 6+ contest. However, this time it turned into a three-team race. KODA was #1 for the fourth book in a row but posted its lowest share in over a year (7.3-6.3). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ rebounded from a down book (5.8-6.2) as it climbed back into second place. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) dipped to #3 (5.9-6.1). Last month AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) and COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) were tied at #4. That partnership did not endure. KKHH remained at #4 with its best outing since DECEMBER (5.6-5.7), while KGLK stepped down to #5 with its lowest total since compacted ice crystals became sentient (5.6-5.4). KODA continued as the cume leader (1,658,700-1,501,000) with a 9.5% decline. The market was off by 0.6%.

We had a changing of the guard 25-54 as KLTN went from third to first thanks to its best book in over a year. Unlike the previous demo, this race was not close. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) returned all of last month’s big share increase as it stepped down to #2. It was better than a share of the lead. KKHH had its highest share since DECEMBER as it rose two places to #3. A flat KSBJ remained at #4 but was forced to share as KODA slipped from #2 to its lowest mark in over a year. Though URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) repeated at #6, the station had its best outing since MARCH.

For the first time since APRIL, KTBZ was back on top of the 18-34 leaderboard. Even though the station landed its lowest share since FEBRUARY, it held a bit over a half share lead over KBXX, which moved from a tie at #5 to #2 with its best performance since DECEMBER. KODA slid from first to third with its lowest score since OCTOBER. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) repeated at #4 but notched its fourth up book in a row. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101FM) slipped to #5, with its lowest number since JANUARY. It was met there by KKHH, which advanced from a tie at #11 with its best book in over a year. AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) had been tied at #5 but dropped to #10 with only a small decrease in share.

KLTN ran away with the 18-49 demo. The station moved up to #1 with its best outing since April and led the field by better than a share and a half. KKHH leapt from #6 to that distant #2 position with a strong share increase. Three stations – count ‘em – were tied at #3. KODA ended its two-book stay at #1 as it joined the fray with KBXX, which moved up from #5, and KTBZ, which slipped from a tie at #2. Nipping at their collective heels was KQBT, which moved up to #6 with its highest mark in over a year. KSBJ slid from #4 to #7 with only a small share loss.

ATLANTA: 4 Out Of 5 Stations …

… that led the way 6+ were from the same cluster. COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A was, as usual, a dominant #1. The station also posted its best number since APRIL (8.3-9.0). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) stepped up to #2 with its fourth straight up book (6.6-7.0). COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1THE RIVER) dipped to #3 (6.9-6.7). Crashing the cluster party was SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH). The station swam upstream from #7 to #4 with its best total since it was playing those seasonal songs (4.7-5.2). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) repeated at #5 (5.0-5.1) and was just ahead of CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7), which remained at #6 (4.9-4.9). AUDACY Urban WVEE (V103) slipped from #4 to #7. The station had its lowest share in over a year (5.1-4.4) and was outside the top five for the first time in over a year. WSB maintained its cume lead (824,700-853,600) with a 3.5% hike. The market grew by 0.3%.

The top four 25-54 stations were unchanged from JULY. WSB-A was back at #1 and increased its lead over #2 WWWQ to about a half share. WSRV repeated at #3, while WVEE remained at #4. Both stations had down books. WSB stepped up to #5 with a slight loss, while WALR slipped to #6 with its lowest share since FEBRUARY. It was tied with WFSH, which moved up from #7.

WWWQ continued its mastery over the 18-34 demo. Though the station did have a down book, it remained in first place for the fourth straight survey and led the field by better than two and a half shares. WFSH was back at that distant #2 position with a slight decrease, while WVEE remained at #3 with its lowest score in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) repeated at #4 with a small decrease and was joined by WSRV, which stepped up from a tie at #6 with a huge increase. WSB slipped to #6 and was tied with WALR.

WSB-A was #1 18-49 for the second straight survey as it recorded its third consecutive up book. WSRV stood alone at #2 with a slight increase, while WWWQ dropped from a tie at #2 to #3 with a small decrease. WVEE was up slightly and moved from a tie at #5 to #4. WFSH leapt from #8 to #5 with a rather large share increase. Two stations fell out of the top five. WSB went from #4 to #7, while WALR dropped from a tie at #5 to #8.

WASHINGTON DC: At The TOP Of Your Dial

News of note from your nation’s capital … this just in … HUBBARD News WTOP was the 6+ leader for the second book in a row with its highest share since FEBRUARY (8.8-9.2). Moving up from #4 to a very close #2 was URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7), which posted its best number in over a year (7.0-8.9). The station has more than doubled its share since FEBRUARY. HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR dipped to #3 (7.9-8.0), while AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU slipped to #4 with its fourth down book in a row (7.5-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) stepped up to #5 with its best outing in over a year (5.7-6.4). iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH moved to #6 – its first time outside of the top five since SEPTEMBER (6.6-5.5). WTOP remained on top of the cume heap despite a 4.6% decline (856,600-817,100). The market was up by 1.4%.

The top five 25-54 stations were unchanged from the previous survey. WWDC was #1 for the third book in a row and breached the double-digit barrier in the process. WMMJ repeated at #2 with its fourth up book in a row. The station had just about doubled its share from when this streak began. WTOP remained at #3 with a small loss. WAMU was still at #4 with its lowest total since SEPTEMBER and was forced to share the moment with WHUR, which stepped up from #5 despite its lowest mark in over a year. WASH and AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) were tied at #6 and a half share out of the top five.

For the first time in over a year, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) was #1 18-34. The station accomplished this feat despite returning most of last month’s huge increase. Making a surprise move was WTOP, which turned it up from a tie at #11 to #2 by more than doubling its previous share. The station was still about a share and a half off the lead. WHUR had its two-book winning streak come to an end as it dipped to #3 where it was joined by WAMU, which stepped down from a tie at #2 with its lowest mark since NOVEMBER. AUDACY Urban WPGC returned a good portion of last month’s massive increase as it slipped to #5. Also occupying that space was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100), which rose from #9 as it regained a portion of last survey’s massive decrease. WWDC slipped to #7 with its lowest score since radio was actually playing a song about a hippopotamus.

WWDC was the runaway 18-49 leader for the third consecutive survey and topped double digits for the second book in a row. WAMU repeated at #2 with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER and trailed the leader by more than four shares. WTOP moved up to #3 with a small increase, while WHUR dipped to #4 to its lowest number since NOVEMBER. WIHT and WASH had been tied at #5. Both stations were down this month and ended up at #5 and #6, respectively. Just a click behind at #7 was a flat WIAD.

PHILADELPHIA: 8 Straight

You can’t stop iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS, you can only hope to contain them. The station racked up its eighth 6+ win in a row though it ended a two-book surge (8.6-8.3). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR remained at #2 (6.7-6.6) but was joined there by its older cluster, bruh BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK, which moved up from a tie at #4 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER (5.6-6.6). AUDACY Sports WIP slipped to #4 (5.8-5.6), while AUDACY AC WBEB stepped down to #5 (5.6-5.3). WBEB continued as the cume leader (933,700-905,200) – a 3.1% decline. The market was up by 0.5%.

You can neither stop nor contain WMMR 25-54. The station was #1 for the eighth consecutive survey and topped double digits for the seventh book in a row. It also held better than a five-share lead over #2 WDAS, which did have a down book. WBEB remained at #3 with a slight increase and was well clear of WMGK, which stepped up to #4, also with a slight increase. A flat WIP moved up to #5, while BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) slid to #6 as it returned most of last month’s large increase.

For the fourth time in the last five books WBEB was #1 18-34. The station came as close as possible to double digits without going over and led #2 WMMR, which was off a bit, by better than two shares. WMGK had its best outing in over a year as it leapt from #6 to #3. WDAS repeated at #4 with a small loss, while WIP remained at #5 with a slight decrease. BEASLEY Country WXTU suffered a massive share loss as it dropped from #3 to #6.

WMMR was #1 18-49 for the seventh straight survey and led #2 WDAS by two shares. WMGK jumped from #8 to #3 with its first up book since APRIL. WBEB dipped to #4 but with a slight increase. Last month, WXTU and WBEN were tied at #4. That arrangement ended. WXTU slipped to #5 with a small loss, while WBEN fell to #8 as it returned a good portion of last month’s huge increase.

BOSTON: 3-peat

Though BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR ended a robust three-book surge, the station had enough left in the tank to capture the 6+ flag for the third consecutive survey (9.1-7.5). Standing alone at #2 was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108), which bounced back from a down book (6.1-6.8). iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A moved up two slots to #3 with its best showing since APRIL (5.9-6.2) and was just ahead of BEASLEY Country WKLB, which slipped to #4 (6.1-6.0) with its first down book since the geese were doing whatever it is that geese do. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX dipped to #5 (6.0-5.9) and was hearing footsteps from BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB), which got back some of last month’s share loss (5.4-5.8). WROR became the cume leader despite a 1.1% decline (918,500-908,600). The market was off by 0.7%.

The top four 25-54 stations were in the same order as we saw them last. Unlike the local baseball nine, WBZ was in first place for the seventh time in the last eight surveys. WXKS remained at #2 as it bounced back from a down book and was almost a share off the lead. WROR was #3 again though it fell further off the pace with a noticeable loss of share. Not far behind at #4 was WKLB, which suffered its first down book since FEBRUARY. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) was up two slots to #5 with its best performance in over a year. WZLX slipped to #6 with its fourth consecutive down book.

WXKS was down 18-34 for the third book in a row, but did move back up into first place. It was better than a share in front of WROR, which moved up to #2 with its best book in over a year. Last month, WKLB led the demo with a double-digit share. The station did not come close to duplicating that feat, as it slipped to #3. WBZ repeated at #4 with a small increase, while WBQT stepped up to #5 with its highest share in over a year. WZLX slipped to #6 despite posting its best number since FEBRUARY.

For the seventh time in the last eight surveys, WBZ was #1 18-49. The station did post its lowest score of that span but was about a half share ahead of WXKS, which stood alone at #2 as it ended a steep two-book slide. WROR was bumped down to #3, while WKLB remained at #4. Both stations had noticeable share losses. WBQT went from #7 to #5 with – once again – its highest share in over a year. WZLX dipped to #6 with a small decrease.

So ends this part of our ratings saga. More drama is in the offing. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly to focus on MIAMI, SEATTLE, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS. Don’t miss this month’s finale!

