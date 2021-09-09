Taylor, Covino & Rich

FOX SPORTS RADIO’s annual weekend revamp for the football season will kick off this weekend with the return of JOY TAYLOR to FSR’s weekend lineup for 2-4p (ET) SATURDAYS and the arrival of former SIRIUSXM hosts and current podcasters COVINO & RICH for 8-11p (ET) SUNDAYS.

Also added for SATURDAYS will be a simulcast of FOX SPORTS’ “BIG NOON KICKOFF” college football pregame show 10a-noon (ET), with host ROB STONE joined by BRADY QUINN, REGGIE BUSH, MATT LEINART, and BOB STOOPS. Simulcasts of “FOX NFL SUNDAY” and “FOX NFL KICKOFF” will also be returning for SUNDAY mornings, and LAVAR ARRINGTON, TJ HOUSHMANDZADEH, and PLAXICO BURRESS’ “UP ON GAME” is back in a new time slot, noon-2p (ET) SATURDAYS.

“We’re thrilled to add JOY and COVINO & RICH to what’s already the best live weekend sports roster in the game,” said FSR VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. “No matter what happens on the football field or beyond, FOX SPORTS RADIO features instant reaction 24/7 with the most engaging and credible hosts in the space.”

« see more Net News