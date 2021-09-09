Q105.7 Adds 103.5 Frequency

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock WQBK (Q105.7)/ALBANY, NY has expanded its reach with a simulcast on sister station WQSH, formerly ALT 103.5. This simulcast will also include the return of syndicated morning rockers FREE BEER & HOT WINGS, which aired on 103.5 from 2005 to 2019.

Brand Manager MIKE KAROLYI said, "At Q105.7 we are fortunate to have the best Classic Rock listeners in the CAPITAL REGION and a great morning show with FREE BEER & HOT WINGS. This is a tremendous opportunity to invite more people to the party."

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA ALBANY Director of Content MATTY JEFF said, "We have an amazing radio station in Q105.7 & 103.5. Adding the 103.5 simulcast will not only bring the FREE BEER & HOT WINGS morning show back to a big fan base that has been missing the show, but will bring the greatest Classic Rock songs ever recorded to fans in western parts of the CAPITAL REGION."

