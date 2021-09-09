-
Two More Radio Licensees Settle Public File Issues With FCC Consent Decrees
by Perry Michael Simon
September 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM (PT)
SUNRISE BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Oldies WJMT-A (BLUEJAY 96.3)/MERRILL, WI, and KNZA, INC., licensee of Country KAIR/HORTON, KS, are the latest radio licensees to agree to Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve online political file violations.
As in the many previous cases settling public file issues, the agreements require the licensees to create and implement compliance plans but do not impose fines.