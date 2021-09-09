Consent Decrees

SUNRISE BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Oldies WJMT-A (BLUEJAY 96.3)/MERRILL, WI, and KNZA, INC., licensee of Country KAIR/HORTON, KS, are the latest radio licensees to agree to Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve online political file violations.

As in the many previous cases settling public file issues, the agreements require the licensees to create and implement compliance plans but do not impose fines.

