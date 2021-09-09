Jominy, Parrish

The latest webinar in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated series is a return visit from J.D. POWER VP/Data and Analytics TYSON JOMINY and NADA Dealership Management Consultant DICK PARRISH looking at the outlook for the automotive category.

“The Road Ahead for Automotive,” a follow-up to last year's webinars on the auto industry, will stream at noon (CT) on OCTOBER 6th.

