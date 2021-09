Matthews

LOTUS Classic Hits KTHI (107.1 K-HITS)/BOISE, ID and PD/afternoons SCOTT MATTHEWS have parted ways.

MATTHEWS is exploring opportunities and can be reached scott@scottmatthews.net or at openthemic@gmail.com.

LOTUS/BOISE OM DAN MCCOLY is handling KTHI programming on an interim basis.

