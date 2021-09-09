3,000 Memorial Flags

Nearly 3,000 flags were planted by listeners of BRIGHTER MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WRBS (95.1 SHINE-FM)/BALTIMORE on (9/8) to remember, reflect, and commemorate the 20th anniversary of SEPTEMBER 11th. Each flag represented someone who lost their life in NEW YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, and WASHINGTON D.C.



“SEPTEMBER 11th was a tragic day for our nation. For our listening community, they remember its effect locally, as many of our listeners have friends and family who serve within our government and military and were impacted by the events at the Pentagon,” said MIKE ALLEY, Event Director and host of TRACEY & MIKE. “Listeners came from all over the region to remember the lives lost on 9/11. I remain in awe of a GOD who knows these almost 3,000 people by name and does not need to be reminded to never forget their sacrifice.”



TRACEY TIERNAN, host of TRACEY & MIKE added, “It was wonderful to be a part of this. Our listeners were so appreciative to have the space to share and reflect. There were so many meaningful connections.”



Each person who attended was given a flag and a card with a special prayer on it to pray as they placed their flag in the ground. Many listeners who were unable to attend have been inspired to host their own memorial flag-planting ceremony and requested a copy of the prayer, which can be found at 951SHINEFM.com.

