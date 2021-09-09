Don Burns

MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. Contemporary Christian KBMQ (88.7 THE CROSS)/MONROE, LA and sister station, Christian Hip Hop and R&B KBYO (POWER 92.7FM) have hired DON BURNS as PD for both, and AM Drive for THE CROSS.

BURNS succeeds JEREMIAH BECK, who exited the station in JUNE after 10 years. BURNS most recently co-hosted the morning show with REBECCA CARROLL at FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS.



GM SHERYL FORD shared, “DON’s 36 years in the industry, his passion for serving the listeners, and his warmth towards the staff made the decision an easy one. We’re excited to have him join our team and I’m genuinely looking forward to where we’ll go with his leadership. I’m committed to staffing a station with the people GOD wants to use in NORTHEAST LOUISIANA. It was clear early on that DON fit into that vision. I’m convinced he’ll add to an already positive culture and be welcomed by our listeners. I’m also especially grateful to CHUCK FINNEY for his assistance during a long search, and JEFF CONNELL for stepping in and investing into our staff and station.”

