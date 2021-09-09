New Host

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA and THE POETRY FOUNDATION's poetry podcast "THE SLOWDOWN" is returning for a third season with a new host, poet ADA LIMÓN, replacing TRACY K. SMITH on the daily short-form feature. The show will begin its new season SEPTEMBER 21.

LIMÓN, winner of a GUGGENHEIM Fellowship for Poetry and a NATIONAL BOOK CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD and a NATIONAL BOOK AWARD finalist, said, “As I continue TRACY K. SMITH's brilliant work on THE SLOWDOWN, I want to focus on how useful poetry can be in our daily lives. Poetry is one of the few art forms that has breath built right into it. It literally wants us to breathe, to pause for a moment and pay attention to what matters. Whether it’s a tree that we are asked to notice, a moment in time, or a lyrical wonder, it only wants us to listen, to slow down, to notice the mystery and awe of this human life. Perhaps more than ever before, these uncertain times require the humanity that poetry offers.”

“For over 500 episodes, THE SLOWDOWN has helped listeners find a deeper connection to the world around them. It’s with great joy that we bring this beloved series back to those who have so eagerly awaited its return,” said APM Podcast Division COO ALEX SCHAFFERT. “ADA adds a singularly unique voice to THE SLOWDOWN, and the format of the show allows her to tackle a wide range of topics relevant to the diverse communities we serve at APM. I know she will surprise, delight, and challenge us, in all the right ways. The show couldn’t be in better hands.”

"We are thrilled to continue supporting THE SLOWDOWN, and to experience the show as it evolves under ADA LIMÓN's skill and care," said THE POETRY FOUNDATION Marketing and Media Dir SARAH WHITCHER. "TRACY K. SMITH brought a dose of poetry to many people who might not have known they were missing it, and we are confident that ADA will reach and renew even more listeners with her selections."

