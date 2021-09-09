Debuts 9/11

iHEARTRADIO is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with the launch of a new podcast from News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES examining the changes in government policy subsequent to the attacks.

"9/11: TWO DECADES LATER," hosted and produced by STEVE GREGORY and co-produced by JACOB GONZALEZ, seeks to answer the question of whether AMERICA is safer today than it was before, with guests including former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs VICTORIA CLARKE. The show will debut on SATURDAY, the anniversary of the attacks.

The company is also highlighting a pair of previously released podcasts on the 9/11 attacks, including Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK host SHELLI SONSTEIN's "9/11 STORIES," interviews about how that day affected everyone from celebrities to everyday people, and "MISSING ON 9/11," hosted by JON WALCZAK and investigating the disappearance of a doctor who lived next to the WORLD TRADE CENTER.

