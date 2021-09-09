Tate (Photo: Andre Luiz Moreira / Shutterstock.com)

MMA fighter MIESHA TATE and former WWE "RAW" commentator RENEE PAQUETTE will co-host a weekly show on SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION. "THROWING DOWN WITH RENEE AND MIESHA" debuts MONDAY (9/13) and will air MONDAYS 2-5p (ET).

"I couldn't be more excited for the launch of THROWING DOWN WITH RENEE AND MIESHA,” said TATE, who has been serving as a contributor to FIGHT NATION's "MMA TODAY" since 2017, said. “This show is going to be unlike any other in the history of SIRIUSXM so buckle up and enjoy the ride!"

"I am beyond excited to be working alongside a badass like MIESHA. Two women getting to talk shop in the fight space is going to be so much fun,” said PAQUETTE. “We need more female voices in the combat sports world, and I’m really looking forward to carving our own path. I can’t wait to join the SIRIUSXM team.”

