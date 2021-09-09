Inks With Triton

Podcast network HEADGUM has signed up for TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast management and distribution platform and Podcast Metrics measurement.

“We have a big mission at HEADGUM to ensure the creators we partner with are supported in all aspects -- especially with audience growth and monetization,” said HEADGUM VP/Business Development DANE CARDIEL. “We are confident that TRITON’s innovative solutions and knowledgeable team puts us in the best position to continue that mission, increase our reach, and meaningfully grow our revenue.”

“We are pleased to provide HEADGUM with best-in-class tools and services to support their podcast strategy,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “We are confident that our solutions will enable HEADGUM to further evolve their podcast strategy while making the process of managing their content and increasing their revenue easier.”

