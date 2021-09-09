Quiet Day

No new station sale transactions showed up in the FCC databases as of mid-afternoon (ET) THURSDAY (9/9).

In the filings that did appear in the databases, MIRACLE MEDIA GROUP, LLC applied for an STA to continue to operate WROD-A-W284AV/DAYTONA BEACH from its temporary location while negotiating a sale of the station; MIRACLE told the FCC that "severe economic distress" due to the pandemic has resulted in an inability to complete negotiations for a new site.

And MONARCH BROADCASTING has closed on the sale of Country KWHW-A-F and K245CY/ALTUS, OK and KQTZ/HOBART, OK to JAMES G. BOLES. JR. for $1.

