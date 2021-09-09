Over $725,000 raised by Morgan, center, and friends (Photo: David Lehr)

BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN hosted the “MORGAN WALLEN AND FRIENDS” acoustic benefit concert (NET NEWS 9/3) at NASHVILLE’s MARATHON MUSIC WORKS last night (9/8). The event raised more than $725,000 for The COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE and the TENNESSEE EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND, to immediately assist victims of the recent severe storms and flooding in parts of MIDDLE TENNESSEE.

Hosted by THEO VON, WALLEN played alongside friends and contemporaries, including HARDY, DIERKS BENTLEY, COLE SWINDELL, LAINEY WILSON, ERNEST, BEN BURGESS, LATHAN WARLICK and JARED MULLINS with surprise guest BRELAND.

Before WALLEN closed out the night, he invited COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE VP/Donor Services AMY FAIR onto the stage, and presented a check to help support the organization's relief efforts. “This is the most money raised so far for our fund, and it’s going to make a big difference,” said FAIR. “And when we give the money to the organizations, we’re going to let them know how many of you care about them, and that’s going to mean the most.”

