9/11 Tributes

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK will air two days of special programming to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The tributes begin at 6a (ET) TOMORROW (9/10) with owner and host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS giving opening remarks; BERNARD MCGUIRK and SID ROSENBERG's morning show will feature fellow WABC host, former NEW YORK Mayor, TRUMP attorney, and promulgator of the "election fraud" falsehood RUDY GIULIANI and TUNNEL TO TOWERS CEO FRANK SILLER. GIULIANI and former NEW YORK Police Commissioner BERNARD KERIK will guest with JULIET HUDDY in the 11a-noon hour, and KERIK will also appear on GIULIANI's regular 3p show, along with former NEW YORK FIRE DEPARTMENT Commissioner THOMAS VON ESSEN and retired NEW YORK Police Chief JOE ESPOSITO. GREG KELLY's show will include KELLY's father, former NEW YORK Police Commissioner RAY KELLY. Former NEW YORK METS manager BOBBY VALENTINE will join JAMES "BO SNERDLEY" GOLDEN in the 4p hour, and GIULIANI and former NEW YORK Governor GEORGE PATAKI will guest on that show as well as CATSIMATIDIS' "CATS AT NIGHT" at 5p. The station will broadcast a service from the ST. NICHOLAS CHURCH AND NATIONAL SHRINE at 7:30p FRIDAY.

On SATURDAY, the station will air a two-hour special with GIULIANI and CURTIS SLIWA at 6a, with GOLDEN at 8a and LARRY KUDLOW at 10a. Moments of silence will be observed at the times that the planes hit the towers, and GIULIANI will call into GOLDEN and KUDLOW's shows from the official GROUND ZERO ceremony. Finally, CATSIMATIDIS, GIULIANI, DOMINIC CARTER, and RITA COSBY will host 1-4p and FRANK MORANO and LIDIA CURANAJ 4-5p with more discussion.

"9/11 was the day everyone in AMERICA became a New Yorker,” said CATSIMATIDIS. “We witnessed the tragedy of lost lives and the courage of our first responders as they raced into the burning towers. We experienced the best in leadership from RUDY, GEORGE, and BERNIE, and I thank them for joining us as WABC remembers 9/11, 20 years later.”

