Voices Of Football

CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK's "JUST GETTING STARTED WITH RICH EISEN" has launched a special series of episodes for its second season, highlighting some of the most well-known broadcasters covering the NFL.

"Voices of Football" kicked off this week with AL MICHAELS, and future weekly installments will welcome JOE BUCK, ERIN ANDREWS, KEVIN HARLAN, JIM NANTZ, and MICHAEL STRAHAN. New episodes will post on WEDNESDAYS.

« see more Net News