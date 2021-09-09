Pandora Does TikTok

TIKTOK star LOREN GRAY has joined with PANDORA for the latest iteration of their recently launched "TIKTOK TASTEMAKERS" playlist series. Listen to her playlist here.

Her eclectic playlist includes tracks from DOJA CAT, JOJI, TAYLOR SWIFT, GORILAAZ, THE BEATLES and others. In between the songs GRAY offers juicy sound bytes, including chatting about the making of her own song, “Piece Of Work,” her love for karaoke, and the one artist she’d pick to listen to for the rest of her life.

PANDORA’s "TIKTOK TASTEMAKERS" is a series of exclusive hosted playlists featuring popular TIKTOK creators who take listeners through their favorite songs with special commentary about their selections. The creators curate, host, and promote the playlists to their fans on TIKTOK. PANDORA listeners can also tune into the TIKTOK HITS PLAYLIST featuring all of the latest songs featured and trending on TIKTOK.





