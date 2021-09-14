Apple's New iPhones Introduced (Photo: Apple.com)

APPLE announced its line of new products at its CUPERTINO, CA headquarters today via a live Keynote stream, including the new iPHONE 13. The rumors preceding today's announcement are true: a bigger iPHONE battery that lasts longer, a diagonally-shaped camera system and one terabyte of storage.

APPLE adds four new smartphones to its lineup: the iPHONE 13 mini, iPHONE 13, iPHONE 13 PRO and iPHONE 13 PRO MAX, and also adds an APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 -- with new health features and better battery life -- and its next-generation AIRPODS 3, featuring a design more in line with its higher-end AIRPODS PRO, spatial audio support and touch controls.

APPLE has made several upgrades to its camera system. The iPHONE 13 and more budget-friendly iPHONE 13 mini will have two rear-camera lenses placed diagonally for the first time, potentially to make room for a larger sensor. Meanwhile, the three rear-camera lenses on iPHONE 13 PRO models will come in different sizes and sit inside a thicker bump. Other new camera features include portrait mode for videos and astrophotography support to take pictures of the night sky.

The new iPHONES also have a smaller "notch" at the top of its display to allow for an unobstructed view of the touchscreen. The devices will also tout an always-on display, an under-display Touch ID, satellite technology support for sending messages in emergency situations, a faster refresh rate for better gaming, an improved 5G chip and a bigger battery that promises to last all day.

Earlier this year, APPLE promised software updates coming to iOS 15, including a do-not-disturb mode users can turn on when they need to concentrate, messages from iMESSAGE, the ability to share screens in FACETIME and driver's license and vaccine verification app support for digital wallet.

Pre-orders for the iPHONE 13 begin FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th. Available FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th.

