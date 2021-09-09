Daniel Nall From The Land Down Under

MILK & HONEY, a music and sports management company, has opened an AUSTRALASIA arm, naming DANIEL NALL to head the office.

NALL recently relocated back to AUSTRALIA after spending three years as a manager at MILK & HONEY's LOS ANGELES headquarters.

With the launching of their AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND offices in SYDNEY, the company now have a presence in L.A., NEW YORK, NASHVILLE, DALLAS, LONDON and AMSTERDAM, with a roster that includes AUSTRALIAN writer/producers PJ HARDING, LOUIS SCHOORL, NED HOUSTON, STUART CRICHTON, TUSHAR APTE, WHAKAIO, TAAHI and longtime artist-clients HOOK N SLING, TOMMY TRASH and FEENIXPAWL.

NALL has had success with a wide range of artists, writers and producers. With nearly 10 years at labels such as SONY, WARNER, UNIVERSAL, MINISTRY OF SOUND and the BBC, he worked multiple Top 10 records for MARK RONSON, MUSE and PORTUGAL. THE MAN. As an artist manager, NALL discovered and built the career of PJ HARDING, RICH COSTEY, TOMMY TRASH and LOUIS SCHOORL.

Commented the company's LUCAS KELLER,“I’ve been traveling to SYDNEY twice a year for some time, and have been a huge fan of AUSTRALIAN music and the local business for a number of years. It will be great to have a presence on the ground to integrate with our other offices as we make it a priority to represent more AUSTRALIAN/NEW ZEALAND talent in the coming years.”

Added NALL, “I can honestly say that MILK & HONEY is one of the most exciting music companies in the world. Having witnessed the growth first hand, I’m truly honored to be setting up the office down here for the company. I’m excited to expand on MILK & HONEY’s roster with a focus on AUSTRALIAN and NEW ZEALAND music talent – be it artists, writers, mixers or producers. Our global footprint means that launching local talent into the international market will be a core focus of what we aim to achieve.”

For the past six years, MILK & HONEY has been working with AUSTRALIAN and NEW ZEALAND writers who have received multiple ARIA and APRA nominations across records for RUEL, GUY SEBASTIAN and JESSICA MAUBOY, including a 2020 BEST PRODUCER nomination for client LOUIS SCHOORL.

