Arlo Parks (Photo: Twitter)

ARLO PARKS’ debut album "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (TRANSGRESSIVE/PIAS) has won the 2021 HYUNDAI MERCURY PRIZE for the best U.K. or IRISH album of the year.

The award was presented to PARKS at the EVENTIM APOLLO in HAMMERSMITH by former BBC RADIO 1 DJ ANNIE MAC, which includes a £25,000 payment.

The ceremony, hosted by BBC RADIO 6 MUSIC’s LAUREN LAVERNE, returned for a full in-person event with live performances from 10 of the 12 nominated acts.

Said PARKS, “It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here and there were moments when I wasn’t sure if I would make it through, but I’m here today, so thank you very much."

She closed the show with her single, "Too Good."

The judging panel said: "It was extremely difficult to choose a winner of the 2021 HYUNDAI MERCURY PRIZE. There were so many strong albums, of such diversity and character. But in the end we decided that ARLO PARKS was an extremely worthy winner. Addressing such complex issues as mental health and sexuality with real empathy, displaying a lyrical wisdom that belied her 21 years, with 'Collapsed In Sunbeams,' PARKS has created an album that has captured the spirit of the year in a positive, forward-thinking fashion. It has the ability to reach out and remind a wider audience of the timeless art of the album. ARLO is an artist who connects deeply with her generation and reflects the plurality of contemporary BRITISH life."

PARKS can now expect a boost from the award, which aired live on BBC FOUR and 6 MUSIC.

The MERCURY PRIZE is organised by the BPI, whose chief executive GEOFF TAYLER called the honor an “important element of music discovery."

Other judges included ANNA CALVI, ANNIE MAC, DANIELLE PERRY, GEMMA CAIRNEY, HAZEL WILDE (from 2020 nominees LANTERNS ON THE LAKE); JAMIE CULLUM, 6 MUSIC/RADIO 2's JEFF SMITH, MICHAEL KIWANUKA, music consultant MIKE WALSH, KERRANG!/MOJO Creative Director/Contributing Editor PHIL ALEXANDER, VICE.com Editorial Director TSHEPO MOKOENA, and the LONDON TIMES' critic WILL HODGKINSON. JEFF SMITH is the chair of the judging panel.

« see more Net News