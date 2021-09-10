-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio August ’21 Ratings Released Today
by Charese Frugé
September 22, 2021 at 2:27 AM (PT)
-
NIELSEN AUDIO AUGUST '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, and TULSA. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming THURSDAY 9/23, AUGUST '21 ratings results for ALBUQUERQUE, EL PASO, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY.