DOU MINISTRIES Christian Hot AC KJFT-LP (TIM FM 98.9 & 107.9)/LINCOLN, NE has added BRETT HAGER to a new PM Drive position.



Founder/GM BRAD LEGGETT shared, "BRETT is the real deal when it comes to a communicator for today's generation. He's a shining example of someone who is young, loves the LORD and wants to disciple and love others. We're totally blessed to have him on the TIM FM team!"



HAGER added, "I'm excited to come alongside such a hardworking and dedicated team, like the one at TIM FM, whose heart is to truly see lives changed!"

