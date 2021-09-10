Scarbrough

FOX SPORTS VP/Exec. Editor NEAL SCARBROUGH has been named VP/GM at AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's MARKETPLACE. SCARBROUGH held his position at FOX SPORTS since 2016 after stints at NEW ENGLAND SPORTS NETWORK (NESN), AL JAZEERA AMERICA, VERSUS/COMCAST, the DENVER POST (where he was on the team that won the PULITZER PRIZE in 2000 for its coverage of COLUMBINE), AOL, and ESPN.COM, where he was Editor-in-Chief. SCARBROUGH also co-hosted a weekly sports show on LEVAS News-Talk WURD-A/PHILADELPHIA in 2013-16. He will start his new role in late SEPTEMBER or early OCTOBER.

“We are excited for NEAL to come on board as MARKETPLACE’s new Vice President and General Manager. He has an extensive background in media, broadcast journalism and a strong track record when it comes to innovation, program development and building audiences,” said APM Pres. DAVE KANSAS. “In addition, NEAL is a proven culture leader, with a deep devotion to diversity and inclusion. We are excited to have him joining the APM leadership team and look forward to adding his gifts and talents to all that we do at MARKETPLACE and APM.”

“What we thought we knew about our economy changes every day, and MARKETPLACE has established a gold standard using interviews and storytelling to make real sense of it to real people,” said SCARBROUGH. “It’s a big win for me to be able to work with such a dynamic collection of talent, producers and editors. Our job is to package this essential information for new audiences in new places and to keep introducing our followers to the emerging voices that are shaping our ever-changing economy.”

