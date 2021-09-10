Lansing Opening

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/LANSING has an immediate opening for Dir./Content.

SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON said you'll, "Oversee dominant brands Country WITL, Top 40 NOW 97.5, AC WFMK, Classic Rock WMMQ, News Talk WJIM-A and Sports AM 730 THE GAME. Lead an amazing team across multiple platforms: on-air, website and socials. Create market-leading on air shows, and clickable, sharable local content on our great online platforms. Competitive salary and immediate bonus opportunity. All the benefits: health, dental, 401k, etc. This is a great job, leading winning stations and websites!"

Contact eric.Meier@townsquaremedia.com.

