Jackson (Photo: Miami Heat / NBA.com)

JASON JACKSON will move from his longtime post as sideline reporter for TV coverage of the MIAMI HEAT to serve as the NBA team's radio play-by-play voice this season, filling the slot left vacant by the retirement earlier this week of MIKE INGLIS. JACKSON has been with the HEAT since the 2004-05 season and has filled in as play-by-play announcer on both TV and radio, and has also hosted shows on SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO and co-hosted "INSIDE THE HEAT" with TV play-by-play voice ERIC REID on BALLY SPORTS, which he wiil continue.

HEAT Pres. PAT RILEY called JACKSON "one of the most recognizable and beloved representatives of our organization since he first joined the HEAT family back in 2004. He is a very versatile and talented voice with a sense of humor that’s off the charts. I know that every game, JAX will bring his robust personality with a reservoir of knowledge about the game, and the HEAT, that will resonate with our fans."

"Since the day he arrived in 2004, JAX has elevated the entertainment value of our programs in a way that simply is unmatched," added HEAT VP/Exec. Dir. of Broadcasting TED BALLARD. "His unique talents and passion for performance have made an unmistakable connection with our audience, but there is so much more that he can provide. We are thrilled to expand JASON’s platform to include radio and believe he will be a game-changing presence in this newest endeavor."

