DON GERONIMO is back and hosting mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rocker WBIG-F (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON starting SEPTEMBER 23rd. GERONIMO, most recently morning host at Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO, was one of D.C.'s most successful radio personalities for decades as co-host with MIKE O'MEARA of "THE DON AND MIKE SHOW" at WAVA and WJFK.

“This fall, we usher in a new era on BIG 100 with the return of a DC legend,” said Director of Rock Programming DUSTIN MATTHEWS. “The reality of having DON home to wake up WASHINGTON’s classic rock fans is incredible and just the beginning.”

“I am thrilled to wake up with WASHINGTON, D.C. on the iconic BIG 100,” said GERONIMO. “I can’t wait to return to my hometown to host a morning show that engages our D.C. listeners, allowing them to participate in live show content and games while hearing the best classic rock.”

