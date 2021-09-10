Colon

SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO has added a third chair for its "MORNING MEN" show, adding former PITTSBURGH STEELERS and NEW YORK JETS offensive lineman and BARSTOOL SPORTS "BARSTOOL BREAKFAST" and "GOING DEEP" host WILLIE COLON to the show alongside EVAN COHEN and MIKE BABCHIK. COLON will also host shows on other SIRIUSXM channels.

“I’m so thrilled to join the incredible lineup at SIRIUSXM, and to team up with EVAN and MIKE in the mornings,” said COLON. “I’m ready to get started!”

