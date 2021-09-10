Philadelphia Concert

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its annual POWERHOUSE 2021 concert on FRIDAY OCTOBER 29th at 6p (ET). It will be held at the WELLS FARGO CENTER.

The lineup includes MEGAN THEE STALLION, RODDY RICCH, LIL DURK, MONEYBAGG YO, POLO G, SAWEETIE, COI LERAY, and more special guests to be announced.

SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “It still seems surreal that we had to shut everything down for more than a year, so we’re extremely grateful to be able to produce POWERHOUSE again in 2021. It’s a staple in the city, and the cornerstone of the radio station, so to be able to bring it back to PHILADELPHIA is beyond special.”

All CDC and local public health mandates & guidelines for COVID-19 PROTOCOLS will be followed. Attendees will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending POWERHOUSE 2021. In addition, as mandated by the CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, all attendees will be required to wear masks except when consuming food or beverages.

Partners for the event include LIVE NATION, GIFT OF LIFE, ANGELS ARE US, GEEVENCHY MEDIA, LASIK EXPERTS, UNCLAIMED DIAMONDS, THE U.S. ARMY, and THE MARINES.

For more POWERHOUSE 2021 concert information, check here.

« see more Net News