New Studio

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has opened its new studios with video capability. "Studio 77" will allow the station to expand its video streaming and can also accommodate live audiences.

Chairman/CEO/host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “When we decided to get into radio, we decided to go big! We bought a 50,000 watt clear channel signal with WABC, and that is just the beginning. We have the big-name talent and the right management to lead our team forward. We’re giving our listeners what they want across all audio, video, and digital channels.”

The studio is launching with its special two-day programming commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

