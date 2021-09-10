-
Jaime 'Hammburger' Valenzuela Upped To Mornings At KBBT (98.5 The Beat)/San Antonio
by Pete Jones
September 10, 2021 at 9:13 AM (PT)
UNIVSION Top 40/Rhythmic KBBT (98.5 THE BEAT)/SAN ANTONIO MD/afternoon personality JAIME "HAMMBURGER" VALENZUELA will be setting his alarm early as he moves to mornings beginning next week (9/13).
"HAMM" succeeds RICO & CARMEN, RAUL "RICO" COLINDRES and his prank phone call character, "CARMEN". RICO & CARMEN has been on in the morning at KBBT since JANUARY. CARMEN'S prank calls will continue to be heard on KBBT.
"HAMM", a 20-year KBBT vet, also serves as Music Specialist for UNIVISION's Latino Mix stations, KVVF-KVVZ/SAN FRANCISCO-SAN JOSE, KDXX/DALLAS and KMYO/SAN ANTONIO. He'll continue as KBBT MD and UNIVISION Latino Mix Music Specialist as he steps into mornings.