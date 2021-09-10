Day Two

The second and final day of the IAB's PODCAST UPFRONT 2021 featured more presentations from prominent podcast producers and distributors like AUDACY, ACAST, and OSIRIS MEDIA, plus discussions of dynamic ad insertion and research.

'Small Town Dicks' Moves To Acast

After AUDACY opened the proceedings with a taped presentation light on announcements and heavy on a general pitch for agencies to buy podcast ads, ACAST announced that the popular true crime podcast "SMALL TOWN DICKS," hosted by the voice of Lisa Simpson, YEARDLEY SMITH, along with anonymous twin detectives "Dan and Dave," has moved to ACAST for its ninth season, launching on SEPTEMBER 17th

“From the first meeting with ACAST we knew, ‘They’re our people!’” said SMITH in an accompanying press release. “They bring a shed-load to the party. SMALL TOWN DICKS could not be in better hands.”

“In a sea of true crime podcasts, SMALL TOWN DICKS is a truly one-of-a-kind series -- in fact, I’ve been listening since 2017 and it’s the show that prompted my career shift into podcasting,” said ACAST Dir./Development REBECCA STEINBERG. “When we partner with creators, we look for the sort of compelling storytelling that leaves an impression on listeners. This series so thoughtfully approaches victims, their families, and detectives from a place of reverence and respect.”

PODSIGHTS previewed its newest product, PODSIGHTS Advisor, which Directors of Partnerships BRIGID JUDGE and MEGAN JOHNSON said is designed to pair advertisers with shows using "Brand Affinity Scores," generated through AI and machine learning. The product will be available in mid-OCTOBER.

RJ BEE of music-oriented podcast network OSIRIS MEDIA showed off the company's previously-announced slate for FALL, including the first show developed in partnership with AUDACY ("BREAKING WAVES: SEATTLE") and the "murder ballad" series "ODES TO THE DARKNESS," and new shows in development, including KELLY MCCARTNEY and RISSI PALMER's "SHUT UP AND SING." JULEYKA LANTIGUA followed with an overview of LWC STUDIOS' current slate of shows by and for the BIPOC community, including "BIRTHFUL," "LATINA TO LATINA," "DRIVING THE GREEN BOOK," and "OUR BODY POLITIC."

Today's Agenda:

1:25p (ET): Panel: How Technology and Automation is Impacting Podcast Advertising

1:50p: CHARTABLE

1:55p: ADVERTISECAST

2:25p: THE ATLANTIC/BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP

2:35p: Wrap

