New Show

NEWSWEEK has launched its third podcast, this one a daily show on national security issues. "THE DAILY BREAK" is hosted by Editor-at-Large and former FBI double agent and NAVY intelligence officer NAVEED JAMALI, with guests including retired Lt. Col. ALEXANDER VINDMAN, MARY TRUMP, and former Rep. WILL HURD (R-TX). The show is posting via ART19's platform, with former "OUR AMERICAN STORIES WITH LEE HABEEB" Exec. Producer JESSE EDWARDS as Producer.

“THE DAILY BREAK will be a destination for objective news analysis that helps the audience digest the biggest stories of the day with a critical eye, rather than getting swept up in partisan talking points,” said JAMALI. “One of my passion points is to follow the news cycle and report in real time -- whether via social or my column in NEWSWEEK. In fact, I was one of the first to report about the final US evacuation flight from AFGHANISTAN. I can’t wait to build a daily relationship with listeners. My hope is to leave them feeling more informed about the world.”

“NAVEED’s voice has already provided immeasurable insight to our audience through his writing and video content, and we are thrilled to now extend that to our podcast lineup,” said Global Editor in Chief NANCY COOPER. “NAVEED’s analysis will give listeners deeper insight into the stories that are making headlines, helping them understand which stories matter, and why.”

